Monday, March 20, 2023 – Police have reportedly put Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka under house arrest to stop them from participating in the ongoing mass protests organized by opposition supremo, Raila Odinga.

Karua, who was Raila Odinga’s running mate in last year’s election, reportedly spent the night at her home but was unable to get out of the compound because police had blocked the road.

It is not clear where Raila spent the night with little activity being seen on the road leading to his Karen home.

However, Raila has tweeted that he is on the way to the city.

“Naona Kazi Imeanza tuko njiani nasi. #DateWithDestiny20thMarch,” Raila tweeted attaching a video of leaders at KICC.

The Azimio leaders are expected to lead protests at the city centre and proceed for a march to State House to “reclaim their stolen victory”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST