Monday, March 20, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has accused President William Ruto of ordering police to use excessive force while dealing with Azimio leaders and supporters on Monday.

In a tweet, Karua accused President William Ruto’s government of using force on people taking part in demonstrations called by Azimio party leader, Raila Odinga.

“The illegitimate Ruto regime cannot suspend the right to the peaceful procession and unleash a reign of terror on Kenyans.

“We must continue to resist until we restore our constitutional order,” Karua said

Karua wondered why the police were arresting innocent Kenyans among them boda boda riders in Nairobi Central Business district.

“Why harass boda boda riders earning their daily bread in a battered economy? The actions of police today reveal that this illegitimate regime is scared of citizens,” she said.

Sources said Karua and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka couldn’t join Raila’s mass protest in Nairobi because they had been placed under house arrest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST