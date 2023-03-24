Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday March 24, 2023 – Meta’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr Priscilla Chan have welcomed their third baby together.

Mr Zuckerberg took to Instagram to announce the birth of their third daughter Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg.

“Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You’re such a little blessing,” he captioned the post.

In one of the pictures, Mark Zuckerberg can be seen smiling at his newborn. A second picture shows Ms Chan holding the baby girl close to herself.

The Meta chief had announced the news of his wife’s pregnancy in September last year.

He wrote, “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year”.

In the photo, Mr Zuckerberg placed his hand on Ms Chan’s bump as the duo smiled at the camera.

The couple has been married since 2012 and already has two daughters, five-year-old August and seven-year-old Maxima “Max”.