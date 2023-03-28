Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – Former Kenyan-International footballer McDonald Mariga is on the spot for reportedly fuelling the clash between Raila’s supporters living in the Kibera slums and members of the Nubian Community.

According to reports, Mariga was seen distributing money to Nubian youths on Monday morning.

He instructed them to assist police in attacking Azimio protesters.

They would attack the protesters while being guarded by anti-riot police officers.

The fight escalated after the police left the slums.

Several people were injured during the night chaos and property worth millions destroyed.

Below is a tweet by Nyakundi exposing Mariga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.