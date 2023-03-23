Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 23, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof. Herman Manyora, has revealed what will happen should Kenya Kwanza Alliance government arrest opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders led by Embu County Governor, Cecily Mbarire and Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, called for the arrest of Raila Odinga over Monday’s mass action where properties worth millions of shillings were destroyed.

In an interview with Citizen TV, Prof Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said Raila can be arrested like any Kenyan but said the risk would be huge for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government to handle.

“Raila is a Kenyan citizen and he can be arrested. The President might want to take that risk, but is it worth it? It would be chaotic and we would easily lose our country,” Manyora said.

Manyora further stated that Raila Odinga is an institution and some of his supporters are more than ready to die if he is arrested.

The Kenyan DAILY POST