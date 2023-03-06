Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – Manchester United players were photographed entering the club’s training ground on Monday morning, March 6, hours after suffering a shocking 7-0 loss to Liverpool in the premier league.

The players arrived for a 9am meeting with manager Erik Ten Haag, who vowed to discipline them for their poor showing in their game against Liverpool.

The players could be seen driving into the training ground with their exotic cars

Watch the video below

Manchester United players arrived at Carrington early for training this morning following their heavy defeat to Liverpool 🔴 pic.twitter.com/rdlLdYfUek — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 6, 2023