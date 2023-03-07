Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford was spotted out in Cheshire as he went shopping just two days after his side’s 7-0 defeat to Liverpool.
The England international, 25, was seen hitting the town in his £280k McLaren 765LT as he went shopping for luxury watches.
