Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford was spotted out in Cheshire as he went shopping just two days after his side’s 7-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The England international, 25, was seen hitting the town in his £280k McLaren 765LT as he went shopping for luxury watches.

See more photos below