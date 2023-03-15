Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday March 15, 2023 – Manchester United are reportedly willing to bid as much as £105m for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani this summer.

The forward made a name for himself after his impressive performances for France at the World Cup in Qatar, underlining his status as one of Europe’s most exciting forwards.

The Old Trafford outfit are reported to be rivalling Paris Saint-Germain for his signature, with both looking to restructure their forward lines this summer.

According to Bild, a German publication, United are willing to bid as much as £105m to land the Frenchman.

It is hoped United will launch a sustained Premier League title challenge next season, with the 24-year-old believed to be central to those plans. It is expected that there will be an overhaul of United’s squad this summer, with a number of players set to depart.

The German club, who won last year’s Europa League, signed the forward on a free transfer last summer from Ligue 1 outfit Nantes.

He has hit the ground running in the Bundesliga, having scored 11 times and assisted a further 12 goals. His impressive performances prior to the World Cup in Qatar ensured he made a late dart for the squad.