Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Manchester United icon, Patrice Evra has claimed the Red Devils cannot win the Premier League title this season after they suffered the joint-heaviest defeat in their history during the 7-0 mauling at the hands of rivals Liverpool on Sunday, March 7.

Liverpool ran riot in the second half at Anfield on Sunday, with Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Mohamed Salah all netting twice before substitute Roberto Firmino finished proceedings in the 7-0 victory.

Erik ten Hag’s team were being tipped to win a potential quadruple following their Carabao Cup triumph at Wembley against Newcastle United.

But former France defender Evra insists the Premier League title is out of reach.

Evra said on Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE podcast;

”I never got carried away. With this team, they are going in the right direction, but they are not yet ready [to win the Premier League]. I am not delusional.

“As a United fan, I will think about the title, but I will be honest with you, I never think United will be able to win [this season], because it is a process.”

Evra acknowledged United are a team in transition and claims they are not ready to challenge the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City for the title just yet.

“Ten Hag is already doing some miracles so people forget where we come from. We already have a trophy.

“Of course, that is a massive loss – seven goals is a lot and you can question the defence – but it is a million times harder to take against Liverpool. We cannot forget what this team is now doing.”