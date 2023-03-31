Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 30, 2023 – The UAE has appointed Sheikh Mansour as their new Vice President.

In a statement carried out by the state news agency Wam, Sheikh Mohamed made the vice presidential appointment in his capacity as Head of State.

The UAE president issued a resolution, with the approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, to appoint Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of the Presidential Court as UAE Vice President.

The president also named his son Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, the richest of the UAE’s seven emirates, a post that has traditionally signified the next in line to the presidency.

Sheikh Mansour has served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, along with a number of key positions in business and with Abu Dhabi’s wealth funds.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was named as president last May following the death of his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa.