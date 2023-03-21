Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday March 20, 2023 – A man by the name Innocent Okafor has threatened to send his wife packing for adding the name of her son, from a previous relationship, on the deed of all his property.

“Please I need advice I get married to single mom of 1 child, we have 2 children together, making it 3 children. My wife is making everything looks like competition among the children to the extent of putting her son name to all my property. I am getting confused and am tired before I send her out of my house,” he posted on a Facebook group on Monday, March 20.