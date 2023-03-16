Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 16, 2023 – A man identified as Segun, has allegedly stabbed his neighbour to death after the man stopped him from assaulting his wife.

The incident happened on Thursday morning, March 15, 2023.

It was gathered that the deceased on several occasions in the past, had always stopped the man from assaulting his wife in the compound.

An eyewitness who asked for anonymity said the suspect, a boda boda rider and father of two, had a disagreement with his wife over money in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The argument was said to have degenerated into a scuffle between the couple, which later attracted other neighbours to the scene.

The wife was later rescued from the scene and taken to an unknown destination by the neighbours, a development which did not go down well with the husband.

The suspect confronted the deceased, who was one of the co-tenants that rescued his wife, threatening to kill him should he fail to bring her out from her hideout.

Few minutes later, he dashed into the kitchen and came out with a knife which he used to stab the 33-year-old man in the chest.

The co-tenant was reportedly rushed to a private hospital in the area, where all efforts made by the doctors to revive him proved abortive. He was later confirmed dead.

“Though he was rushed to the hospital, he gave up the ghost because the knife had cut a sensitive vein connected to his heart,” a witness said.

The incident attracted more residents to the area, including the family of the deceased who then threatened to retaliate the death of the deceased.

It took the quick intervention of the police to save the situation while residents of the area later handed the suspect over to the police and he was immediately whisked away.

A relative of the deceased, who gave his name as Kehinde Adereti, described the suspect as a troublesome man in the area.

He said he had contacted other members of the family for further action on the matter.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, said that the suspect has been detained at the Homicide Section of the command.

The PPRO added that the corpse of the victim has been deposited at the morgue of the State Specialist Hospital, while further investigation has also commenced on the matter.