Thursday March 16, 2023 – A 26-year-old woman, Zanele Pretty Hlatshwayo, was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend in South Africa.

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

According to her sister, Zanele had recently ended the relationship with the suspect identified as Marvin Lambert, but he did not accept it.

It was gathered that the man killed Zanele in front of their one-year-old son and then attempted to commit suicide.

The suspect is allegedly in a hospital under police surveillance after the suicide attempt.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s sister, Precious Thokozile Hlatshwayo, friends and other family members have taken to Facebook to demand justice.