Friday March 17, 2023 – A man called John Ondera has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Winam Law Court for defiling his 3-year-old daughter.

Chrispine Oruo, a principal magistrate, gave the judgement after stating that the prosecution proved its case beyond any reasonable doubt.

While delivering his judgement, Oruo stated that he relied on certain factors to sentence the accused person including the offender’s relationship with the victim, the victim’s age, and the medical report from the doctor.

A statement from Kenya’s Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions added;

“The prosecution, led by Mwende Kavindu presented 6 witnesses & proved the case against the accused person.”