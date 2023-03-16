Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 16, 2023 – A man has been jailed after he lured his ex-girlfriend to an east London high street before stabbing her 18 times in a frenzied attack that left her fighting for her life, Met Police said in a statement on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Robin Ibrahim, 28, of Brock Place, Tower Hamlets, was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment at Basildon Crown Court on Friday, 10 March.

He pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place at the same court on Thursday, 22 September.

Detective Constable Ollie Jones, the investigating officer from the East Area’s Public Protection team, said Ibrahim asked his ex to meet him outside a bank in Hornchurch High Street on June 28, 2021, claiming he was going to return a substantial sum of money he owed her.

“Ibrahim lied to his ex-girlfriend saying he had the substantial amount of money he owed her so she would agree to meet him. He then subjected her to a brutal, sustained attack where he stabbed her 18 times. I believe Ibrahim would’ve continued his savage attack had members of the public, including the victim’s sister, not rushed to her aid and detained Ibrahim until the police arrived,”

“Aware of how dangerous Ibrahim was, officers from the East Area’s Public Protection team and CID worked together to carry out fast-time enquiries to gather enough evidence for him to be charged. Ibrahim eventually realised the overwhelming evidence against him and that he had no option but to plead guilty to his heinous crime.

“I would like to commend the victim for the bravery she has shown throughout. I hope Ibrahim being jailed for a substantial amount of time gives her a small part of closure. I’d also like to praise the members of the public for the courage they showed in rushing to the victim’s aid on the day, preventing her from enduring further injuries or worse.”

The court heard that on 28 June 2021, Ibrahim asked his ex-girlfriend to meet him outside a bank in High Street, Hornchurch, so he could give her the substantial amount of money he owed her.

They had a conversation outside the bank, having missed its opening time, before the victim and Ibrahim made their way back to a nearby car park in Billet Lane where her vehicle was parked in order for him to pass over the promised money.

When they got to the car park, Ibrahim grabbed a knife from his bag and attacked the victim as she fell to the side of her car. He stabbed her 18 times before he was stopped by members of the public who bravely intervened. Officers swiftly attended and arrested Ibrahim on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The victim was rushed to hospital with possible life-threatening injuries and had to have emergency surgery. She was subsequently discharged and continues to recover from her injuries.

Detectives carried out fast-time enquiries and managed to secure crucial CCTV evidence of the attack as well as Ibrahim’s journey to and from the crime scene.

He was charged on 30 June 2021 and was convicted.