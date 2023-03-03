Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 3, 2023 – A man identified as Vanny Boy is seeking for advice after he discovered that his wife is cheating on him with his uncle.

Vanny, who disclosed this on a Facebook group on Friday, March 3, claims that his wife and uncle have been exchanging nude photos.

“I need a sober answer. I have been married for 10yrs. Of late I came to find out that my wife has been cheating on me with a Brother to my Dad. They have been exchanging nudes pictures in an exchange of money. The brother to my Dad is out of country. I my self have been out of the country for 2yrs but have been sending money for upkeep and school fees. I feel betrayed & i don’t know what to do. My question is What is the best step to take.”