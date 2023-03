Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday March 27, 2023 – A Grade I Area Court on Monday, March 27, remanded a mason, Surajo Hamza, in a correctional centre for allegedly having illicit sex with a housewife, NAN reports.

The police charged Hamza, 34, with criminal trespass, adultery and causing harm.

The trial judge, Umar Mayana, deferred granting the defendant bail and adjourned the case until April 4 for hearing.

Mr Mayana ordered that the defendant be remanded in Keffi Correctional Centre, pending the completion of police’s investigation.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Edwin Ochayi, told the court that the matter was reported by a team of policemen attached to the Asokoro Police Station.

He told the court that the defendant ‘criminally trespassed’ into the shop of one Gloria Joseph, wife of Pius Gwaza of Kuruduma and started having sex with her.

Mr Ochayi said that when Gloria’s husband caught them, the defendant engaged him in a fight and in the process used a sharp object to inflict injury on him and the wife.

He said during police investigation, the defendant voluntarily confessed to committing the crime.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provision of Sections 97, 242 and 387 of the Penal Code.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty when the alleged offences were read to him.