Friday, March 3, 2023 – A man identified as Ibrahim Ousmanou, has been accused of burning the hands of his 10-year-old son for allegedly stealing FCFA 70,000 in Bassara, a locality in the Mayo-Tsanaga Division, Far-North region of Cameroon.

Extremely shocking photos of a young boy with his hands burnt have been making rounds on social media, with outraged Cameroonians demanding death penalty for the callous father.

The victim, identified as Aboubakary Ibrahim, a class two pupil at government school Bassara, was accused by his father of stealing the sum of FCFA 70,000.

As punishment, the boy was allegedly locked up in a room for 30 days during which he was tortured and hands burnt until all fingers disappeared.

It was gathered that the suspect has been arrested after an anonymous tip-off and is currently in police custody.