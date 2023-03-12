Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 12, 2023 – A 28-year-old Zimbabwean man identified as Desire Moyo has been arraigned before a Bulawayo regional magistrate, Dambudzo Malunga, after a bizzare attack he carried out against his 22-year-old co-tenant, Tendai Govere.

Desire allegedly assaulted and violated Tendai after discovering him in his bedroom with his wife. It was reported that Desire’s wife, Patience Ncube, called Tendai into their bedroom.

After initially hesitating, Tendai eventually agreed and visited her in the evening when Desire was not around. However, things quickly turned sour when Desire unexpectedly returned and caught the two together in his bedroom.

Desire began assaulting Tendai with a leather belt and his fists, causing him to bleed profusely. To add to the horror of the situation, Desire handcuffed Tendai, continued the assault, removed his trouser and inserted a sex toy into his rear for two long hours while recording a video of the brutality.

Tendai got quite lucky as other co-tenants came to his aid, phoning the Khumalo Police Station who swiftly reacted and arrested Desire.

Constance Mathaba represented the State during the court proceedings.

B-metro reported that Desire was charged with two counts of assault and aggravated indecent assault, but he pleaded not guilty to both charges. Despite his plea, he was remanded in custody until Tuesday next week when his trial will commence.