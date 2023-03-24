Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday March 23, 2023 – Chinonso Egemba, also known as Aproko Doctor, has advised men to stop harming themselves with penis enlargement creams.

The medical doctor gave the advice via Twitter on Wednesday March 22, as he disclosed how a man ended up with a bleached penis from using enlargement cream he bought from an online vendor.

What do you think?

See what he posted