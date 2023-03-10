Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – A man who attempted to vandalise a transformer paid the ultimate price for his folly after he was electrocuted and died on the spot.

The man whose identity could not be immediately established had attempted to tamper with the working mechanism of a high voltage transformer in Njabini, Nyandarua county, but his plans backfired after he was struck by an electric current from its live cables and catapulted over 20 metres away from the transformer where his lifeless body was recovered.

School-going kids walking along kwa White area yesterday morning found his motionless body sprawled along the road with his left foot gumboot missing. It was later discovered on the opposite side of the road.

Some of the schoolboys whose homes are close to the transformer remembered seeing something like lightening followed by sounds of hurried foot thuds, before an eerie silence followed. “Dironire kindu ta ruheni kiamenuka hwaaaaa nginya dirahiuka nda dorete toro,” one of the boys tried to explain to his peers in the local dialect.

Prints of the deceased’s gumboots were written all over the electricity poles indicating that the man who was dressed in an orange apron, had scaled them while going for the transformer.

But it is the action of the man’s accomplices whose foot thuds were heard miles away as they escaped from the scene that shocked the villagers, clearly demonstrating that there is no honour among thieves.

“They should have at least carried the body of their own,” quipped an old woman who was headed to Koinange market where she sells traditional uji of mukio and mianga.

The body of the deceased was moved to Engineer hospital mortuary awaiting identification by the kin

The Kenyan DAILY POST.