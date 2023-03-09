Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 9, 2023 – A man died on-board a Jet2 flight after desperate crew tried to revive him with CPR for 40 minutes.

The shocking incident happened on the flight heading towards Glasgow Airport in Scotland from Antalya, Turkey on Tuesday, March 7.

He had been complaining of feeling unwell, and when he “didn’t wake up”, emergency action was done.

A crew member performed CPR on the unnamed 44-year-old for 40 minutes, but they were unable to revive him and a mid-air emergency was declared at around 6.40pm.

He was thought to have been alone on the flight.

An anonymous passenger from the flight said: “We were around 40 minutes away from landing and the next minute, all the cabin crew started running toward the seats behind me.

“A man had been pulled onto the aisle and they were trying to give him mouth-to-mouth.

“The pilot came on to inform us we were going to have to do an emergency landing due to a medical incident on-board, and we had to land with all our cabin lights on – it was quite scary because you know that is quite dangerous.

“While that was happening, they were still down there trying to resuscitate the man.

“People were crying and really shaken up by it, it was really sad.”

The passenger added that when the flight landed, paramedics boarded the plane.

However, they did praise Jet2 staff for being “professional and respectful” during the incident.

Jet2 has confirmed the incident took place, and said that their “thoughts are with the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware around 7.20pm on Tuesday, March 7 of a 44-year-old man taking unwell on board a flight which had arrived at Glasgow Airport.

“The man was pronounced dead a short time later.”