Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – A 41-year-old man has died after taking two tablets of Viagra while drinking alcohol.

The man, from Nagpur, India, was staying at a hotel with a female friend. The pair were drinking together before he took two 50mg tablets of sildenafil, which is sold under the brand name Viagra.

When he woke up the next morning, he felt “uneasiness”, according to the March edition of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine.

He was also vomiting, and his female friend urged him to seek medical help.

However, he dismissed her concerns, telling her he had experienced the symptoms previously.

But his condition got worse.

The man was taken to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

He died of a cerebrovascular hemorrhage, which is when oxygen delivery to the brain is reduced.

An autopsy ruled that the mixture of alcohol and the medication, as well as pre-existing high blood pressure, led to his death.

His blood alcohol level was 0.186 – almost four times the legal driving limit of 0.05.

The deceased did not have a prescription for the medication, according to the Daily Mail.