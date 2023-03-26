Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday March 26, 2023 – A 37-year-old African man made an attempt on his own life upon receiving news of his parents’ deaths in an auto crash, Delhi Police said in a statement on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The police said that on March 18, 2023, the man identified simply as Ndinojuo, jumped from the second floor of a building in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area, adding that he was recovering.

A PCR call about the incident was received at Nihar Vihar police station, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh.

He claimed that when he arrived at the scene, he discovered the Nigerian national lying there injured and pleading with onlookers for assistance.

Ndinojuo was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where he was treated, the DCP said.

In his police statement, Ndinojuo said that on March 18, he got information that his father and mother died in an accident at his native place, he said.

He was suffering from depression and this news distressed him. So, he jumped from the second floor of the building, the DCP said.

Statement of neighbours were also recorded and they corroborated the victim’s statement, police said, adding no foul play was suspected during the enquiry.

Delhi: Mentally unstable Nigerian national attacked



Ndinojuo, 37, was upset after the accidental death of his parents. He jumped off from the second floor of his rented accomodation. Some residents tried to control him as well.



Reports @AlokReporter pic.twitter.com/IXpakwbPXf — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) March 26, 2023