Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday March 15, 2023 – A 45-year-old man identified as Ojo Akerele, has been arrested by men of the state police command, for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmi Odunlami, who disclosed this to the media, said the suspect lured the victim into an uncompleted building where he abused her and then gave her N100 to silence her.

“A case of defilement was reported against one Ojo Akerele, 45, and he was subsequently arrested by security operatives. The victim,10, was lured to an uncompleted building by the suspect where he had carnal knowledge of her after giving her N100. The suspect claimed that the girl usually comes with her friend to collect N100 from him daily and that while she was asking for the money he drew her closer and had carnal knowledge of her.”

Odunlami said the suspect will be arraigned in court upon the completion of police investigation.