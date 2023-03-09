Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 9, 2023 – A man known as Oni Samuel has been arraigned before a Magistrates court for allegedly defrauding a commercial sex worker, Blessing Olaitan, of the sum of N120,000.

Samuel who was arraigned in court on Thursday, March 9, after being arrested by operatives of the State Command and Civil Defence Corps, was accused of committing the offence last week.

It was alleged that he collected the sum of N80,000 cash from her after having sex with her, and also promised to transfer the cash to her together with another N15,000 for the services she rendered.

Olaitan said she later discovered that what she got from the defendant was fake transfer. The suspect was arraigned in court on two-count bothering on conspiracy and stealing.

The charge sheet read;

“That you, Oni Samuel “M”, and others at large on 1st day of March 2023 at Alagbaka, Akure within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire with yourselves to commit a criminal offence, to with (sic) stole a sum One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira of Mrs. Blessing Olaitan thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37, Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

“That you, Oni Samuel on 1st day of March 2023 at Alagbaka, Akure within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did steal a sum of One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira of Mrs. Blessing Olaitan thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37, Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006.”

After Samuel pleaded not guilty to the charges, his lawyer, Barrister E.O Nifemi urged the court to grant him bail. The NSCDC prosecutor, Mr David Ebriku, however, opposed the bail application, asking the court to remand the defendant as he could flee.

The magistrate, Tope Aladejana, granted the defendant bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum. The case was adjourned till April 17, 2023 for hearing.