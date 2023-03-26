Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday March 26, 2023 – The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested a 48-year-old man, Adekola Adeshina, for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, March 26, 2023, said the suspect was arrested by operatives attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters and confessed to have carried out the dastardly act on several occasions.

According to the PPRO, the victim’s mother, Rose Solomon, reported the case to the command on February 22, 2023.

“Operatives of The Federal Capital Territory Police Command attached to the Apo Divisional Police Headquarters at about 10:15hrs of 22/2/23 received a complaint from one Rose Solomon of behind-Prince & Princess Estate that she was suspecting her neighbour, one Adekola Adeshina, a 48 years old male, of sexually engaging her 10 years old daughter, Faith Solomon,” the statement read.

“The suspect shortly after being arrested and interrogated, voluntarily elected in a written statement to have carried out the dastardly act severally

“While The 10 years old Faith Solomon is undergoing a medical examination, the Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar PhD., mni, wishes to call on parents and guardians to exercise a greater level of attention to changes in the behavioural pattern of their wards around individuals and ensure that measures are put in place to shield them against sexual crimes.

“Meanwhile, the suspect remains in Police custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police equally enjoins members of the public to be vigilant and make prompt rendition of calls/ complaints in the event of anything”