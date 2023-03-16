Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 16, 2023 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to put his family on the frontline during his planned mass action on March 20th.

According to Raila Odinga, the demo is to force President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance Government to reduce the high cost of living.

Reacting to Raila’s demos, Malala who is also a former Kakamega County Senator, said Raila ought to line up all his family members on the frontline of his maandamano before he asks other people’s children to join him.

Malala said a section of Kenyans had opened up to him saying they are tired of demos and Raila should put his daughter Winnie Odinga and his son, Raila Odinga Jnr, on the frontline.

“I was surprised yesterday when I heard the ODM leader saying that March 20 is going to be a public holiday”

“As the Secretary General of the ruling party, I want to tell Kenyans that it is a working day,” he said.

Malala urged Kenyans to go on with their business as usual and told Raila to rally his family members for the demos.

Hon. Raila Odinga, should line up all his family members on the frontline of his" maandamano" before he asks other people's children to join him. pic.twitter.com/acBWZjhLrQ — Cleo Malalah (@Cleophasmalala) March 16, 2023

