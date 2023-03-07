Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, has said President William Ruto’s government will prosecute former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies who stole Sh 24 billion before handing power in August last year.

In an interview with NTV on Monday evening, Malala said the ‘well-known’ individuals are going to be arrested once Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua makes the report public.

“Once they are made known we shall go after them, we are not just revealing who they are, they are going to be arrested.

“Even if they run or hide that money because we know some have started panicking we shall not spare them,” said Malala.

DP Gachagua on Sunday vowed to name the particular state officials who allegedly stole billions before handing over power.

“These people robbed the nation. In the next few days, I will be releasing details of billions of shillings looted from public coffers in the last three months of the Uhuru administration and announce the ministers and PSs responsible so that Kenyans can know.

“At the police air wing in Wilson Airport is where money was being brought in sacks, packed into the planes, and taken to different homes,” Gachagua stated.

