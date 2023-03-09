Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Makueni County Senator, Dan Maanzo, has defended the Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o, saying that she is innocent.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Maanzo said that Nyakango is experienced and was doing her job.

In the case of Nyakang’o in all this scenario, the worst she can be is a witness in a court of law. The lady is innocent,” Maanzo said.

“They should be migrant enough to share and not frustrate a lady who went through Parliament. She has long-term experience. She was doing her job,” Maanzo added.

This comes after Nyakang’o on Tuesday revealed that she approved withdrawals of cash amounting to more than Sh15 billion under duress.

Appearing before the National Assembly Public Petitions Committee, Nyakang’o said she noticed various irregularities but had to approve because of the pressure.

The withdrawals were made under the roads annuity programme amounting to about Sh9 billion and Sh6 billion for payment for telecom.

The Kenyan DAILY POST