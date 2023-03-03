Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 3, 2023 – Kisumu’s popular entertainment joint Pit Stop Lounge which is associated with Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o is said to be making losses since the politician’s drama with Raila started.

The management of Pit Stop Dala is now embroiled in frantic damage control attempts and has come out to declare that the lavish joint is not owned by the besieged politician contrary to the speculations.

Apparently, the Pit Stop lounge’s management initially exploited the information that Jalang’o owned the place, as part of its marketing strategy.

This went on well for them until recently when Raila rebuked and disowned Jalang’o.

The family behind the once popular bar is now regretting as customers desert the joint.

The former Kiss 100 presenter led a team of eight ODM MPs and an independent lawmaker to State House, where they pledged to work with the ruling government.

They also allegedly assured Ruto that they would not attend Azimio rallies.

He led among others Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Shakeel Shabir (Independent – Kisumu Town East), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) and Gideon Ochanda (Bondo).

Jalang’o quickly shared a photo with President Ruto at State House, confirming that he was among the MPs who had breakfast with the head of state and told critics he categorically did not regret meeting with the president.

Speaking during Azimio La Umoja Parliamentary Group meeting that followed immediately, Raila while breathing fire termed Jalang’o and his group as traitors.

“If you want to go and see the president as a personal friend at State House, go. If you want to go and talk about issues that affect the party then you must be permitted by the party before you go to see the president.

“These people must be seen for what they are, traitors in the cause of a revolution,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.