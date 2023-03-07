Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – A young man from the Luo community has been arrested for allegedly insulting President William Ruto and daring police officers at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi’s Eastlands area to arrest him.

Shandrack Omondi Orwa was charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace contrary to Section 95 (1) (b).

Mr. Omondi was charged with shouting and uttering the words “Maandamano tutaenda…makarao ni wachache wataumia serious (we’ll demonstrate… there are very few police officers… they will get hurt)” to police officers on patrol in the area.

Mr. Orwa was also charged with taking part in an unlawful assembly contrary to Section 79 of the penal code after attending a Bunge La Mwananchi meeting at the grounds on March 3 this year.

The suspect, jointly with others at large, allegedly incited members of the public to cause violence against the police officers patrolling the grounds by threatening to stone them.

He is said to have used words that are demeaning to the presidency particularly to President Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua – in a way likely to cause a breach of peace.

Mr. Omondi denied the charges before Makadara Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia.

He was released on a bond of Sh50,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000.

The case will be mentioned on June 5 before the hearing starts on July 17 this year.

