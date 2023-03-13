Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 13, 2023 – Hollywood actor, Lukas Gage has said that he won’t be succumbing to the pressures of labeling.

The actor who sat for an interview with New York Times over his new film Down Low, addressed previous criticism of taking roles from LGBTQ actors while playing coy about his own sexuality. Gage said he feels pressured “all the time” to identify with a certain LGBTQ+ label in his career.

He said;

“An agent that dropped me was like, ‘Stop dyeing your hair, stop wearing weird clothes, and pick a lane: gay, bi, or straight. It’s too confusing. I understand representation and voices that need to be heard, but I don’t want to do anything on anyone’s accord but my own.

“Let me do it when I’m ready. And it’s acting. I feel like everyone should get the opportunity to play whatever they want. I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred. It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

During the interview, Gage also addressed speculation of dating hairstylist Chris Appleton following photos of the duo on vacation in Mexico. He told the outlet:

“If they want to think that, they can. I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred,” he added. “It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

Gage has played LGBTQ+ characters and/or LGBT-adjacent in shows like ‘White Lotus,’ ‘You,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Love, Victor’ and in movies like ‘Down Low.’ The actor has bared it all too on camera, including one from ‘WL’ where he stripped down for a racy gay sex scene.