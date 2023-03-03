Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 3, 2023 – Luis Enrique and Zinedine Zidane are reportedly in the running to take charge of Chelsea if Graham Potter is sacked as head coach.

Potter is facing serious pressure at Stamford Bridge amid a disastrous run of form which has seen the Blues claim just one win in 11 matches, and score as many goals in their last six, after spending close to £300million on new signings in January.

While he has received unconditional support from owner Todd Boehly up until this point, it is believed their next two matches against Leeds and Borussia Dortmund could be crucial for the ex-Brighton boss, who has won a mere nine of his 26 games in charge.

Defeat at home to Leeds this weekend and a Champions League exit against Dortmund next Tuesday may force Boehly to sack him just five months after parting company with Thomas Tuchel.

Sport are now reporting that Enrique and Zidane will be in the running to replace him.