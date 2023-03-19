Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



By Simon Muthiora.

Dishon has been dating Pastor Elizabeth Githingi, a very rich pastor from Nakuru. She helped him set up a state-of-the-art music studio, and recently she opened a church for him in Juja. However, Dishon’s finances start dwindling.

Dishon starts dating Lesedi CEO Esther Waruga who is also very rich. He starts showing disrespect towards the pastor, but she is unwilling to let go because she has invested laboriously both financially and emotionally.

Lesedi CEO is determined to have Dishon, and that’s how a guy named Karemba gets involved.

Karemba is feared because he claims to be a member of the Mungiki and is apparently heavily connected to the underworld.

Remember the former Kirinyaga DG Ndambiri’s case when he was paraded nak3d with a woman? That’s how vicious Karemba is. He was the mastermind in that ordeal, and his accomplice, Liz, is currently in prison.

Karemba had earlier confronted Pastor Elizabeth and hurled unpalatable insults moments before she died. In fact, he was on the verge of slapping her.

Dishon and Karemba are buddies, and Lesedi wants Dishon badly. If I were investigating this matter, my first stop would be taking fingerprints at Dishon’s house.

Then the phones. By now, messages and call logs have been deleted, but with a court order, the police can access this data, including the WhatsApp call logs of the three people.

We have a body and motive, and if the postmortem is properly done, it will reveal the ‘murder weapon.’

In the meantime, it’s only in Kenya where a person would drive from Nakuru to come and commit suicide in your house. There is a problem somewhere.

