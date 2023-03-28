Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 28, 2023 – “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star, Brittney Taylor has been arrested after allegedly assaulting her kids’ father with a baseball bat.

Security operatives told TMZ that Brittney got into a physical altercation earlier this month with Afeez, father of her 2-year-old and 8-month-old. She turned herself in last week after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The alleged beating came after Afeez flew to NY to see his kids, although he’d been keeping his distance due to some bad blood between him and Brittney.

The incident occurred after Brittney said something which he ignored while he and his mom were leaving the apartment with the kids.

In the criminal complaint obtained by TMZ, Afeez told cops Brittney punched him in the face while his kids were present. Afeez then left the residence, but cops say Brittney followed him out with the bat, hitting him and leaving him with a laceration and significant facial bleeding.

Afeez ended up going to the hospital, getting stitches for a cut above his eye. She’s now been charged with two counts of assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.