Thursday, 02 March 2023 – Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu appears to have turned to God as she tries to salvage her troubled marriage.

The mother of three took to her Facebook account and asked God to remember and have mercy on her, days after photos of her husband and his baby mama Karen Nyamu holding hands while rocking matching outfits during their daughter’s first birthday went viral on social media.

“Oh God, remember me. Have mercy on me, Lord. This is the most powerful prayer that always gets God’s attention. God remembered Sarah, he opened her womb. God remembered Hannah, she got pregnant. God remembered Samson, his hair started growing.

“This is a call for God’s mercy. May God remember you, your children, and your family,” she wrote.

Her post comes days after she poured out her frustrations online and accused Karen Nyamu of wrecking her marriage.

Edday said that she has endured a lot of pain in the last three years and insisted that she will never accept Karen Nyamu as her co-wife.

