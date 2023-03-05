Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 5, 2023 – Liverpool football club of England beset by travails in the premier league and champions league this season, defied the odds on Sunday, March 5 by thrashing rivals, Manchester United 7-0.

Erik ten Hag’s side returned to Premier League action with a visit to Anfield, a stadium where United have not won since Louis van Gaal was in charge in January 2016, when Wayne Rooney scored to claim a narrow 1-0 win.

United made seven visits to Anfield since that win and they’ve scored just one goal in that period.

On Sunday was no different as Liverpool led by a resurgent Mo Salah and former United transfer target Cody Gakpo shredded United into pieces during the entire 90 minutes.

Just before halftime, United were arguably the dominant team with more useful moments when in possession of the ball, but towards the end of the half, Cody Gakpo cut inside and placed the ball into the bottom right corner.

United continued with an awful start to the second half, as Liverpool made it 2-0 through Nunez, who scored a header from close range. Salah then ridiculed United defensive stalwart, Lisandro Martinez to play in Gakpo for another classy goal three minutes later.

Salah also got on the scoresheet, as the Egyptian ended a swift counter-attack by smashing a finish high past De Gea. The rout continued as Nunez scored another header in from Jordan Henderson’s cross.

Salah then routed in the sixth to become Liverpool’s highest Premier League goalscorer with 129 goals surpassing Robbie Fowler. He is also Liverpool’s highest scorer against Manchester United with 11 – and 10 of those have come in his last five encounters.

In a befitting finish, Roberto Firmino – who has announced he is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season – completed a remarkable game by making it 7-0 from close range.

Liverpool are now in the chase for a Champions League place, standing only three points behind Tottenham with a game in hand.

Watch the videos below

This was a massacre by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Eric Ten Hag's Man U boys at Anfield.

Kiburi FC should appeal this 7-0 defeat at the nearest Supreme Court🤣.

