Friday, March 3, 2023 – Unidentified Gunmen left a threatening note aimed at football star, Lionel Messi, after attacking a supermarket in his home town of Rosario in Argentina in the early hours of Thursday, March 2.

Reports emanating from Argentina say 14 shots were fired at the doors of food store “Unico” in Rosario before two suspects fled the scene on a motorbike.

The store belongs to the family of Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, who also grew up in Rosario.

Nobody was injured in the attack, which caused significant damage to the shop.

But a piece of cardboard was left at the scene with the message: “Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is a drug dealer. He is not going to look after you.”

Pablo Javkin is the mayor of Rosario.

After Thursday’s attack, Javkin called for more resources to be given to Rosario to help protect and serve its residents.

“Rosario is 300km [from Buenos Aires], it is near. We want to get all the resources against crime that Argentina has to take care of us, to protect this city that gives the country glory and science, countryside and art, federalism and union.”

Messi and his wife were both in Paris when the incident happened. None of them have commented on the attack as at press time.

The 35-year-old was named as The Best FIFA Men’s Player at an awards ceremony in Paris on Monday.

In 2022, he led Argentina to their third World Cup title after beating France in the final.