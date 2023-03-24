Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday March 24, 2023 – Lionel Messi and Argentina celebrated their 2022 World Cup triumph with a memorable homecoming victory over Panama in Buenos Aires on Friday morning, March 24.

Messi netted his 800th career goal in what was Argentina’s first match since winning the 2022 World Cup as they beat Panama 2-0 in an international friendly.

The 35-year-old became only the second player to reach the impressive milestone after his rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi now has a staggering 99 international goals to his name with 672 for Barcelona and 29 for Paris Saint-Germain.

In World Cup winners’ homecoming, Messi got on the scoresheet, much to the delight of the fans at the Monumental de Nunez Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Thiago Almada scored the opening goal to prompt the initial celebrations before Messi found the top-right corner with a free-kick in the 89th minute.

“I always dreamed of this moment, celebrating with you,” an emotional Messi said after the match as he paraded around the pitch with his family and the World Cup trophy.

If Messi can score another goal in Argentina’s upcoming friendly match against Curacao on Tuesday, he will reach the landmark of 100 goals for the national team.

Messi is already Argentina’s most-capped player with 172, and in terms of his record goal tally, legendary striker Gabriel Batistuta is a very distant second with 56 in 78 appearances.