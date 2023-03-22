Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 21, 2023 – Argentina World Cup winner and PSG star, Lionel Messi was mobbed by fans in his native Argentina last night, March 20.

Messi, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children were eating dinner at Don Julio, a restaurant in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, but were unable to end their meal in peace after fans discovered that Messi was in the area.

Messi and his family had to be escorted from the restaurant by local police officers as adoring fans continue to chant his name.

The PSG star is in Argentina for their friendlies against Panama and Curacao

