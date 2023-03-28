Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 28, 2023 – The South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, has honored Lionel Messi with his statue and a baton of leadership and command of football.

The PSG superstar inspired Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup after defeating the defending champions France on penalties 4-2 in Qatar.

Messi’s statue will be placed alongside legendary players Pele and Diego Maradona in the CONMEBOL museum.

Messi was also presented with replicas of the World Cup and the Finalissima trophy, which Argentina won after beating Italy, in a ceremony ahead of the Copa Libertadores draw.

Messi’s Argentina teammates and coach Lionel Scaloni also received miniature trophies, including the 2021 Copa America.

“We are living a very special and beautiful moment, getting a lot of love,” Messi said during the event. “It was time for a South American team to win the World Cup again.”

Earlier this week, Argentina renamed their training facility after Messi for his heroics during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi emulated Maradona on the world stage, ending Argentina’s 36-year wait for the World Cup.