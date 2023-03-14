Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – A video capturing the moment a Zebra lost its genitals to a lion at the Maasai Mara National Reserve has been shared online.

In the video which is trending online, the Zebra which had a broken leg was struggling to get off the lion.

The Lion however stood firm before sinking its teeth in the Zebra’s genitals and grabbing it off.

The video has garnered over 500k views after being shared online.

Watch the video below

A zebra with a broken leg gets its genitals bitten off by a lion in the Maasai Mara pic.twitter.com/vNNILRZ1N4 — Wildlife RAW (@WildlifeRAW) March 12, 2023