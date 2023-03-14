Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Lindsay Lohan is pregnant with her first child.

The actress made the announcement today, March 14.

She took to Instagram to share a photo of a white baby’s onesie that read “coming soon” on the front.

In the caption, she wrote, “We are blessed and excited!”

This comes less than one year after Lohan married husband Bader Shammas.

Lohan and Shammas tied the knot in July 2022 after announcing their engagement in November 2021 on social media.