Wednesday March 15, 2023 – American singer, Lil Nas X has apologized to the trans community after he joked about transitioning into a woman with a since-deleted image on March 14.

LNX had originally posted a photo of social medial influencer Glow Princess, and quipped “the surgery was a success”, pushing many fans into believing he’d actually undergone a gender-changing procedure.

After he began getting angry responses to the tweet, he owned up to his blunder. He wrote in another tweet “Apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool … much love to you guys. sorry.”

The 23-year-old “Industry Baby” rapper who came out as gay in 2019 is no stranger when it comes to stirring up controversy.

In 2021, the rapper received backlash from religious groups after releasing a raunchy music video for his song “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).”

Many conservative groups claimed he was promoting “gay agendas and demonic visuals” in the video in which he slid into hell down a stripper pole, became a sex slave and gave Satan a lap dance.