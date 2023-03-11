Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 11, 2023 – Controversial land-selling company, Lesedi, has terminated its contract with embattled Mugithi singer, DJ Fatxo, after he was linked to the mysterious death of 23-year-old interior designer Jeff Mwathi, who was found dead outside the artiste’s 10th floor apartment.

Making the announcement on its social media, Lesedi Group Limited said they take the allegations against DJ Fatxo seriously.

“We believe that it is important for us to uphold our values and principles, and we cannot condone any behaviour that goes against them. We understand that this news has been difficult for many, especially the parents of the deceased and the wider community who have been impacted by this tragedy,” the company’s statement reads in part.

Meanwhile, DJ Fatxo on Friday, expressed his desire for the case to be solved.

“We all want to know the truth of what happened and we believe that justice will prevail. I love you my fans we shall win this,” he said.

Below is the full statement by the company.

