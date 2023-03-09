Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has sensationally claimed that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is pushing for his arrest.

Taking to his Twitter, Ledama asked Gachagua to focus on working for Kenyans instead of pushing for his arrest.

He dared the Second in Command to move to court if he has credible evidence to sue him.

“Still pushing for my arrest Mr. Rigathi instead of focusing on your work? If you have anything against me, please let’s proceed to court,” he said.

This comes hours after the ODM senator alleged that there is a plan to arrest him together with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

“Where is my friend HE Babu Owino? I understand they are after you and I, they are busy writing statements searching for a count to arrest you and I! Let me hold your brief and tell them I am ready,” Ledama said.

Babu on his hand revealed that he is aware of the plans and called out the Kenya Kwanza government for being vengeful.

“I’m aware of the plans to arrest me and Senator ledama Olekina anytime from now. This fake Government promised never to use, misuse, and abuse the powers bestowed on the police but again they have to be vengeful. If your ego is bigger than your balls, self-destruction is imminent,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST