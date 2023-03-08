Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i’s Lawyer Danstan Omari has revealed why they almost exchanged blows with the DCI detectives during Matiang’i’s grilling yesterday.

Addressing the media, Omari claimed that the DCI officers wanted to put the petty thieves’ logo on the former CS but his lawyers strongly objected to the move.

“They tried to get that famous DCI logo of petty thieves to put on the CS but we objected vehemently and almost exchanged blows.”

“It is not provided for under any law; it has been declared illegal and unconstitutional by Justice Kimaru,” said Omari.

He also stated that Matiang’i would face charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and publication of false information over the alleged raid at his home last month.

Omari further castigated the DCI for not revealing the day Matiang’i would be presented in court, noting that they are receiving orders from above.

Matiang’i was released shortly after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga showed up at the DCI Headquarters and caused drama when he was denied entry into the premises.

According to the DCI, Matiang’i attempted to cause panic and chaos among Kenyans by claiming that his home had been raided.

