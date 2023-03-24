Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 23, 2023 – Larissa London has gone on her Instagram Stories to celebrate her and singer, Davido’s son, Dawson.

Dawson turned 3 on Wednesday, March 22.

Larissa, a UK-based makeup artist, shared a photo of him to wish him a happy birthday.

She also shared a message from the day’s devotional as she celebrated her son.