Friday, March 10, 2023 – The Laikipia County Assembly has passed a motion seeking to be involved in decisions made on Kenya and United Kingdom (UK) military training agreement, saying the pact has had detrimental effects on its citizens over the years.

The motion sponsored by Segera Ward Representative Salim Edung was passed unanimously by MCAs who want the national government to consult with the county government before renewing its Defence Co-operation Agreement (DCA) with the UK.

Speaking during the session, Mr. Edung said the residents are facing unresolved issues with the UK army which ought to be looked into.

“We are deeply concerned about the prolonged murder investigation of Agnes Wanjiru, who is suspected to have been killed by a British solider in 2012, and the death of a Lolldaiga conservancy worker crushed to death by a vehicle while putting out a fire started by the foreign military troop in 2021 at the conservancy,” he said.

The Segera ward rep also asked that investigations be conducted to assess the extent of damage of white phosphorus, which is used by the military during exercises and the use of forbidden drugs by the British army.

He lamented the human-animal conflicts brought about by the military training done in conservancies, which have pushed wildlife into people’s farms.

“We are urging the county government to liaise with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Interior and National Administration and investigate all allegations before renewing the pact,” said Mr. Edung.

The Kenyan DAILY POST